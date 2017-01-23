Tonight’s EastEnders cliffhanger saw a bus plough through the Bridge Street market, leaving the lives of several regular characters in the balance.

As fans of the BBC1 soap saw, the driver of the bus was taken ill, leading to him randomly diverting his vehicle through the Square, despite Denise’s protestations that it wouldn’t fit.

Unfortunately, the bus then smashed through the stalls, leaving the likes of Martin, Carmel, Kush, Honey and Johnny running for their lives.

On the bus itself, we saw Bex, Louise, Keegan and Shakil screaming on the top deck, while on the lower deck, Denise tried to wrestle the wheel away from the ailing driver.

The finals shot of Monday’s episode saw the bus (the 764 to Barking, in case you’re interested) hitting the bridge, mangling the front windows and shattering glass in the process.

A recent promo for the week’s drama showed the Queen Vic being consumed by rubble as the ceiling gave way. This evening’s episode didn’t see the bus hit the pub, all of which suggests that there could be a further disaster later in the week that will affect the Walford boozer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.