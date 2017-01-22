Another Sunday night, another exciting BBC1 drama. This time it's the highly-anticipated Apple Tree Yard, the psychological thriller adapted from Louise Doughty's bestselling book.

What is it about?

Dr. Yvonne Carmichael (Emily Watson) has a high-flying career, a beautiful home, and a loving family. But appearances can be deceptive, and when she is approached by a charismatic stranger (Ben Chaplin), she soon finds herself taking risks that she had never dreamt of before.

Totally unexpectedly, their encounter builds to a passionate and all-consuming affair, and soon the law-abiding Yvonne finds herself in deep and out of her depth.

What time is episode 1 on tonight?

Apple Tree Yard is scheduled to air at 9pm on BBC1 (January 22).

Is there a trailer?

Who's in the cast?

Find out more about the cast and characters of Apple Tree Yard here.

