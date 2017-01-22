Debbie Dingle will make a dramatic reappearance on this week's Emmerdale, chased by some mystery thugs.

Viewers will have to wait and see why exactly Debbie is on the run, but needless to say there'll be plenty of cliffhangers tied to her return.

Not the least of which being the moment when the pursuers snatch Debbie's kids and send a text demanding cash!

By Tuesday 24 January, Debbie is staring danger in the face with bad boy dad Cain and former lover Ross at her side. But will the Emmerdale regulars be able to see off the troublesome duo?

