Coronation Street fans will learn about Toyah's plight in the coming weeks when it turns out that she's been keeping her attempts at IVF with husband Tim a secret from new lover Peter.

But Peter is to find out - just after he's admitted that he doesn't want any more children. Cue big bust-up between Peter and Toyah, which sees him storming off to go on a taxi run.

And when his glamorous customer Chloe (Jo-Anne Knowles) invites him into a hotel for a drink, Peter accepts - but will he go back to his old ways? Find out when Corrie airs these scenes on Wednesday 1 February.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below.

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.