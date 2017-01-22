Call The Midwife's series six opener sees young nun Sister Mary Cynthia (Bryony Hannah) going through a very tough time indeed, as she struggles to come to terms with the violence she's exposed to when visiting a young mum with an abusive husband.

It's all too much for the midwife, who's still suffering from the mental scars inflicted upon her during during a brutal attack in series five.

What happened to Sister Mary Cynthia when she was attacked in series five?

In series five episode six you might recall a plot involving several women being attacked by an individual who left a bite mark on their neck. Well, Sister Mary Cynthia fell victim to that same attacker.

While cycling back to Nonnatus as the sun rose, she stopped by the docks for a moment of contemplation. It was there that she was attacked, waking up bloodied and beaten. She returned to Nonnatus where a shocked Trixie rushed to help her.

"Please don't touch me," Mary Cynthia screamed. It was established that she wasn't raped, but she had been viciously attacked – and had a bite mark on her neck.

"Don't talk to me gently, don't be kind, because I'm angry," she told Sister Julienne, refusing to be examined by a doctor or talk to PC Noakes initially, before eventually changing her mind and providing evidence that led to the apprehension of her attacker.

The incident left a deep mark on the young nun's mental health – will she be able to finally find peace in series six?

Call The Midwife continues on BBC1 on Sunday nights at 8pm