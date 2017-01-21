Celebrity Big Brother 2017 housemates: Ray J – real name William Ray Norwood Jr.

Age: 35

Twitter: @RayJ Instagram: rayj

Best know for: Ray J is an American television personality, singer and actor who hit the headlines when his sex tape with Kim Kardashian was made public.

Bio: Ray J's older sister is multi-platinum recording artist Brandy Norwood, and his cousin is Snoop Dogg. The Norwood family moved from Mississippi to California when Brandy and Ray were just kids, and the two quickly began acting, singing and performing – in fact, Ray played the foster kid in early 90s US sitcom The Sinbad Show.

When Ray J was just a teenager in 1995, he signed to Elektra Records and released his debut album Everything You Want. His second album was This Ain't A Game, and in 2001 he teamed up with his sister to release Another Day in Paradise, which climbed to number five in the UK singles chart. He later came back with third album Raydiation. His hits have included Sexy Can I and One Wish.

KIm Kardashian sex tape

Long before reality star Kim Kardashian hit global fame, she dated Ray J and they made a pornographic home video together in 2003. Four years later, that video was leaked, becoming one of the most infamous celebrity sex tapes in history.

The musician's latest single, charmingly titled I Hit It First, has caused controversy as lyrics seem to be aimed at Kim K's husband Kanye West.

Whitney Houston

Ray J is rumoured to have been Whitney Houston's lover, and when she died of accidental drowning in a hotel bathtub in 2012, a distraught Ray J arrived at the scene but was turned away.

There could be an interesting dynamic between Ray J and housemate Stacy Francis: she and Whitney were reportedly involved in an altercation at a pre-Grammys party shortly before the I Will Always Love You singer's death.

Recent news

In 2014 he was charged with sexual battery, vandalism of a police car and resisting arrest, but reached a plea deal.

What's he been doing recently? Music gigs and... creating an eco-friendly bluetooth-compatible electric bicycle. Of course.

