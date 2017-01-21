Celebrity Big Brother 2017 housemates: Bianca Gascoigne

Age: 30

Twitter: @BiancaGascoigne Instagram: biancagascoigne1

Best known for: Bianca is a glamour model, Love Island winner and the daughter of troubled former footballer Paul Gascoigne.

A photo posted by B (@biancagascoigne1) on Dec 26, 2016 at 7:50am PST

Bio: Bianca is the daughter of TV personality Sheryl Gascoigne. She was adopted by her stepfather Paul, though her parents' relationship was a difficult and abusive one and ended in divorce in 1998.

The glamour model's portfolio includes covers for Nuts, Zoo and Loaded. She's also been in Maxim, FHM and plenty of tabloid newspapers.

Bianca has a strong pedigree in reality shows: she won Love Island a decade ago when she was just 19, and went on to present Big Brother's Big Mouth in 2008.

Explaining that she wanted to be taken seriously as a singer, Bianca then auditioned for The X Factor in 2012 but failed to make it through to Boot Camp after her "mediocre" rendition of Mary J Blige's I'm Goin' Down.

