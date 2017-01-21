After last week's deadly cliffhanger, Tom Hardy's James Delaney is back working his dark magic in tonight's episode of BBC period drama Taboo, pitting the East India Company, the British Monarchy and the Americans against each other in his plot for revenge.

Here's everything you need to know about this week's episode.

What time is Taboo episode 2 on TV tonight?

Continuing its slightly offbeat scheduling, Taboo airs on BBC1 tonight from 9.15pm to 10.10pm.

What happened last week?

James Delaney's plans to claim his inheritance and get revenge on the East India Company hit a few roadblocks as he dodged assassins and discovered that his father may have had a secret wife with a claim on the crucial family land - Jessie Buckley's Lorna Bow.

Who's in the cast?

