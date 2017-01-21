New BBC1 period drama Taboo opens with an unusually haunting theme song, introducing the torrid world of Tom Hardy’s James Delaney in perfectly creepy fashion.

The theme is called Taboo, and was written by composer Max Richter who also wrote the score (background music) for the entire series.

And if you came away thinking it sounded like a creepy invocation of childhood, that was intentional – according to production staff the theme was supposed to sound a bit like a lullaby with a darker edge.

In tonight’s episode 1 the theme music is played on an instrument called a celeste, which resembles a piano but makes a sound more like glockenspiel (albeit with a slightly softer noise).

However, future weeks will use a string arrangement instead, with the celeste version only returning for episode 8’s finale.

Taboo continues on BBC1 next Saturday (14th December)