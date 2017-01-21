“I’m the f****g Duck of Richmond,” bellowed a particularly pustulent aristo after his face had been sliced open by Jessie Buckley’s spirited actress Lorna Bow in tonight's third episode of BBC1 drama Taboo.

He had hoped to have his wicked way with her after she foolishly submitted to an early C19th version of the honey trap. Nice-seeming woman in carriage, says she’s a fan, actually wants to procure her as a prostitute for a gout-ridden aristo…. You know the kind of thing.

But Lorna’s spirited rebuttal of the rotund rake will have consequences. The whole wheeze was a set up by James Delaney’s enemies to put her life in danger. The “f*****g Duke of Richmond” as he likes to be known doesn't seem the kind of person to take kindly to such a brush-off and revenge is likely.

Lorna is, as Tom Hardy’s James Delaney told her in one of his few, carefully-chosen words, a “weakness” to him now. And not just because she is claiming to be his father’s widow with a claim on half his house…

It was a less dramatic conclusion to the drama charting the murky world of Regency England than last week's cliffhanger, when our hero had received a terrible stab wound after dispatching an assassin. Said assassin - a "Malay" man - was seen washed up and very dead in tonight’s opening moments. The image of Thames crabs crawling out of his guts will stay with me for a long time.

But the most unforgettable thing about this deeply impressive drama remains our central man. Tom Hardy’s performance is a masterclass in how to hold the screen, capture our attention and stay there. It’s almost as if he’s showing off, but why worry about that? It’s dazzling.

Anyway, the injured Delaney was brave (or foolhardy) enough to seek out creepy surgeon (and American spy) Dumbarton (Michael Kelly) to tend his wounds.

“You take pain like a stone," observed the physician as he sewed him up and then sliced him open again in a bid to get more information. It's the kind of thing people do in this world.

But our James, pinned down and in agony, was hard enough to extract information out of Dumbarton, while also revealing that his objective all along has been tea. Not a a cuppa, but a trade route of his own.

There was also a rather fantastic bit of intrigue involving the East India and the Prince Regent’s chief adviser, the fabulously named Solomon Coop (Jason Watkins, below).

“Always assume I just know,” smirked the King’s man during a tete-a-tete, pointing out that the Crown has 202 spies tramping the streets of London to the India’s meagre 141.

It is a world of realpolitik and poison. But I also love the way the supernatural slips in amidst the chaos and conniving – visions of mysterious painted faces (one of whom seems to be Delaney's mother), dark magic from our hero's past.

Another narrative surprise saw Delaney meet up with his half sister (Oona Chaplin's Zilpha) in a church. She straddled him in the pews and then told him she never wanted to see him again. Magic, incest, trade routes... this thick rich stew of a drama has them all.

In the end we were left holed up in Delaney towers – Lorna’s life in danger, her stage career (see below) on hold for the moment, but with the advantage of having Delaney as a kind of ally.

He suggested that nobody else knew where she was staying, but I wouldn’t count on that. Not with 345 spies on the lookout. And those are only the ones we know about...

Taboo continues on BBC1 on Saturday nights