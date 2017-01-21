When your husband is sworn in as the new American president, you want to look the part. So with the world's eyes trained on Donald Trump, his wife Melania stepped out in a powder blue get-up that commentators were likening to iconic First Lady Jackie Kennedy.

We imagine Melania was pretty chuffed with that comparison. She's probably not so keen on the suggestion that her outfit bore more than a passing resemblance to a school uniform. And not just any school uniform...

Twitter users watching the presidential inauguration were quick to spot the similarities between Melania's dress and the pristine outfits worn by the students at Beauxbatons Academy of Magic. You know, the wizarding school featured in JK Rowling's Harry Potter book The Goblet of Fire. Yeah, that one.

The resemblance, of course, sparked a hoard of Twitter memes.

I'm pretty sure Melania Trump is preparing to enter the TRI wizard tournament instead of #thewhitehouse #HarryPotter #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/mq4x1OayQE — Bev Lewsey (@BevLewsey) January 21, 2017

One of my favourite memes of #MelaniaTrump 😂 Apparently she attended Beauxbatons Academy of Magic... #HarryPotter pic.twitter.com/UxPYkeQQyK — Nadia Romanos (@nadia_89) January 21, 2017

And as viewers pondered why Fleur Delacour had made an appearance in Washington DC...

Why is Melania Trump dressed like Fleur Delacour from Harry Potter? pic.twitter.com/YcrVhPfq8m — mo(m) (@mbeita_) January 20, 2017

... the question remained, if FLOTUS really has been trained by Madame Maxime, what plans does she have for us muggles?