Eighteen year old Millicent Weaver from Preston impressed Gavin Rossdale on Saturday night's edition of The Voice, taking The Pixies classic Where Is My Mind? and making it her own with a swooping, soaring vocal performance more than a little reminiscent of Florence Welch.



Gavin had been Millicent's coach of choice from the beginning, so she was delighted when he turned his chair, telling her “I think that your voice is really dynamic and full and big - and full of so much potential. So I’m excited to have you on my team, and together we can get the best out of you."



Gavin was the only coach to turn for Millicent, with the others saying they had held off because the pair had been such an obvious fit for one another.



In fact, throughout Millicent's audition, Jennifer Hudson had been urging Gavin to hit his button. She later said of Millicent's voice, "your instrument is gorgeous."



Millicent, who has just finished college, will be back on The Voice in Gavin's team for the Battle rounds.

The Voice continues on Saturdays at 8pm on ITV