Chloe Ferry has become the fifth housemate to be evicted from Celebrity Big Brother.

The Geordie Shore star – known for her drunken antics and fiery temperament on the MTV reality series – received the fewest number of public votes after being nominated alongside Coleen Nolan, Kim Woodburn and Jedward.

The reality star bid farewell to her housemates and left the house to a mixed reaction from the crowd, telling presenter Emma Willis: "I was just there to have fun, I didn't care to win! I miss my phone!

"I'm just happy to have had the opportunity to have gone in there. I was like a naughty kid!"

Last night's episode also saw the housemates given the ability to grant one housemate eternal immunity – an honour bestowed on James Cosmo meaning he won't face the public vote until the end of his stay.

The Game of Thrones star was then asked to put up one housemate for eternal nomination with Speidi – Spencer and Heidi Pratt – due to face every single eviction from now on.

The next CBB eviction will take place next Tuesday at 9pm on Channel 5.