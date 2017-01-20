There's twice the heartache and double the grief on EastEnders tonight as BBC1 shows two episodes of the soap. The double bill will see the funerals of Ronnie and Roxy take place as Albert Square says goodbye to the Mitchell sisters. But at what time can you catch the drama?

Well, it all kicks off in the usual EastEnders slot of 8:00pm for the regular half-hour instalment. But fans should then remember to return back to BBC1 at 9:00pm for the second of the evening's visits to Walford.

As for what happens, you can expect emotions to be running high as certain residents struggle to keep their true feelings to themselves. All of which will leave viewers wondering whether Ronnie and Roxy will get the send-off they deserve. Then comes the moment when Glenda drops a bombshell of her own...

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's drama on EastEnders below.

