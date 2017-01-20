If you're outta time and all you got is four minutes, that's okay – this 42-second clip is all you need to watch.

Jessica Wright and Duane Lamonte will be recreating Madonna's 4 Minutes music video for Sunday's episode of Dance Dance Dance, with Jess as Madge and Duane as Justin Timberlake.

The TOWIE star even wears a flesh-coloured bodysuit to channel the Queen of Pop.

Ambitiously, the duo have incorporated two actual cars into their routine as a homage to the original choreography, jumping up on the bonnets and bouncing on the suspension. But what will the judges think?

And here's the original.

Dance Dance Dance continues on Sunday at 6.30pm on ITV