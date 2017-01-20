After unexpectedly growing hair in the first Logan trailer last year, Patrick Stewart’s Professor X is even more unrecognisable in the new follow-up footage from the Wolverine spin-off movie.

He’s wearing a fedora! He’s swearing! Frankly, if it wasn’t for his familiar quasi-homilies about hope and the future, we wouldn’t be sure the erstwhile leader of the X-Men was the same guy at all.

Elsewhere this new trailer doubles down on the violence and darker tone already promised for Hugh Jackman’s last outing as the clawed hero, with new young mutant X-23 (Dafne Keen, a female clone of Wolverine in the comics) tearing apart a gang of nasty cyborgs and Wolvie himself going bananas in the forest.

We also get a brief first look at Richard E Grant's mysterious character, and a few lighter moments like Logan nicking some cigars and poring over an in-universe X-Men comic (reportedly drawn specially for the film rather than taken from real comics). But frankly our minds can’t help but keep drifting back to the badass and bouffant new Professor X – we can only hope his own spin-off is in the works.

Logan will be released in UK cinemas on March 1st