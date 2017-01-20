Suranne Jones and Stephen Graham are set to star in a brand new Sky Atlantic drama created and written by The Walking Dead actor Lennie James.

As well as creating and writing the show, James will also be playing the lead role of Nelly Rowe, a man whose days are fuelled with drink and who likes fighting, lying and sleeping with whoever takes his fancy at the time.

But when he is accused of a terrible crime, he embarks on a mission to discover the real perpetrator and also make up for his mistakes in the past – namely with Claire (Jones) who he had a romance with 13 years ago.

The drama is from the same production company that made Line of Duty, which also starred James in series one, and is “the story of a man facing the stark and painful reality that the very worst thing happening to someone he loves could be the best thing that has ever happened to him.”

Of starring in Gone, Suranne Jones said: “I’m so thrilled to be part of Lennie’s unique creation. His writing is so compelling, his portrayal of the world so distinctive. It is completely different to anything I’ve done before.”

Further casting and transmission details have yet to be announced by Sky.