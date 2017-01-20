EastEnders loves a good mystery, so it's no surprise to see that Phil Mitchell is once again keeping secrets from his wife Sharon.

Thursday's episode of the BBC1 soap saw Phil receive a telephone call from someone who was in obvious state of distress.

As Phil's efforts to calm the caller failed, he eventually agreed to meet with them. All of which left us wondering: who could be the panicky person be?

Number one suspect would have to be brother Grant, who resurfaced last year after a decade away from Walford. Could he be back for another surprise stint?

Then, of course, there's Denise, who recently put her and Phil's baby up for adoption. Could she be wanting to reconsider her actions?

Or perhaps Phil has employed a private detective to track down the baby's adoptive parents? Although why the PI would be so jittery is a mystery in itself...

Might it even be someone from the family of the late Tony - the friend from hospital, whose outcome certainly wasn't as cheery as Phil's own?

Or maybe it's just Ben, trapped under a car at the garage after working after hours at the garage? Though surely he'd call the emergency services rather than his ailing dad, who is currently having trouble mobilising without the use of a stick?

Hopefully, all will be revealed soon...

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

