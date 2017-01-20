Miguel Ferrer has passed away at the age of 61.

The actor, who played the role of Owen Granger in NCIS: Los Angeles for over 100 episodes, died after battling throat cancer.

Ferrer was also a cousin of George Clooney, who released a statement after his passing.

Clooney said, "Today, history will mark giant changes in our world and lost to most will be that on the same day Miguel Ferrer lost his battle to throat cancer. But not lost to his family.

"Miguel made the world brighter and funnier and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day pale in comparison. We love you Miguel. We always will."

Most recently, Ferrer had shot scenes for the Twin Peaks revival, reprising his role as Albert Rosenfield – a role which he first played in the original series in 1990.

He also had roles in Desperate Housewives, The Protector and Bionic Woman, as well as playing Vice President Rodriguez in Iron Man 3 and Bob Morton in Robocop.

Celebrities and co-stars were soon paying tribute to Ferrer on Twitter, with Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost and co-star Kyle MacLachlan being amongst those reacting to the news. Actors Rob Lowe, Jake T. Austin and Robert Patrick were also amongst those to pay their respects.

1) A death in the family: just learned we lost Miguel Ferrer today. Join me pls in sending sympathy to his wife and family. — Mark Frost (@mfrost11) January 19, 2017

2) We go back to 1974. Broke in on the same show. Great talent, better man. Working & writing for him a highlight in every part of my life. — Mark Frost (@mfrost11) January 19, 2017

3) Too soon, too soon, too soon. — Mark Frost (@mfrost11) January 19, 2017

Awful news...Miguel Ferrer is gone. Agent Rosenfield, I love you. RIP.

-Coop — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) January 19, 2017

This is devastating! Miggy was one of the sweetest guys I have ever had the pleasure to work with! R.I.P. Miguel Ferrer https://t.co/NpoPVQh2Hr — robert patrick (@robertpatrickT2) January 19, 2017

I worked with Miguel Ferrer in a new "Justice League" film and he was such an amazingly talented man and actor. He will be deeply missed. — Jake T. Austin (@JakeTAustin) January 20, 2017