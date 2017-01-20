Oscar glory surely beckons again for Natalie Portman thanks to her immersive performance as Jackie Kennedy, America's most iconic First Lady. Don't look for assassination conspiracy theories - the focus here is on the woman who had to be wife, mother and widow, all under the glare of the most unsparing publicity.

Slumdog Millionaire star Dev Patel comes of age in this true-life tale about a five-year-old Indian boy accidentally separated from his parents, who ends up fostered by an Aussie couple but decades later returns to the country of his birth to find his family. Nicole Kidman and Rooney Mara co-star.

Director M Night Shyamalan confirms his return to top twisty thriller form (after 2015's The Visit) and gives James McAvoy the role of a lifetime as Kevin, a disturbed (and disturbing) young man who's the conduit for 23 separate personalities. That's not good news for his kidnap victims, particularly when Kevin declares a savage, new persona is about to emerge.

The fan awaiting the revival of Vin Diesel's maverick alternative to James Bond need pine no more. Cage is back in a Fast and Furious-lite caper that pits the muscular monolith against martial arts maestro Donnie Yen and his crew of bad boys and girls. Could it be the start of another action franchise? Only the box-office takings will tell.

Order your copy of the Radio Times Guide to Films 2017





