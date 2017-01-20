JK Rowling has poured cold water on the latest rumours that there will be a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie trilogy.

The gossip appears to have been started after a report on the Unofficial Universal Orlando podcast claimed that Warner Bros had approached original stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint about making a movie franchise out of the hit stage play.

However, author JK Rowling quickly reacted, saying on Twitter that there was "no truth" to the rumour.

I know a lot of people are looking for reasons to be cheerful today, but there is NO TRUTH to the rumour about a #CursedChild movie trilogy! — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 20, 2017

On the podcast, journalist Jim Hill said, “I have heard that Warner Bros has actually had conversations with [Emma], with Rupert, and, of course, Daniel about Cursed Child, because they want this to be, for lack of a better term, Harry Potter: The Force Awakens.”

"They want this trilogy of movies to have the actors that we know and love from the original films, that we watched grow up, as adults," he added. "And, of course, they’re hiring a bunch of new, younger actors to play their children with the hope that, if we can lean on JK, maybe there’ll be The Cursed Adolescent."

Rowling's response seems to have shut down that particular lead, although with four more Fantastic Beasts movies planned, cinema goers won't be short of magical movies in the future.

The West End stage play meanwhile is still expected to be shown on Broadway, however, with producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender and author Rowling confirming in December that they are in "advanced discussions" about bringing Cursed Child to the States in Spring 2018.