DS Ryan Knight's lies will be revealed in an upcoming episode of Hollyoaks - and fiancé Amy Barnes looks set to dump her man.

When Ryan was introduced to the C4 soap, he seemed like a squeaky-clean family man, ready to make a fresh start with her and her two children.

However, it quickly transpired that Ryan will do anything to cover up his mistakes. When he slept with Mercedes after an argument with Amy, Ryan allowed himself to be blackmailed by Goldie McQueen, who had videoed the one-night stand.

Now, the storyline will take a fresh twist when the video ends up being played on a projector at Ryan’s birthday party in front of his police colleagues, as well as Mercedes, Amy, Ste and Harry. Will Ryan be able to talk his way out of the embarrassing situation and who is to blame for the impromptu screening?

Speaking about the upcoming drama, Duncan James - who plays Ryan - said: “Amy finds out what Ryan’s been up to with Mercedes and the truth comes out in a spectacular way.

“There’s a lot of grovelling about to happen from Ryan and all I can say is that he’s really sad and really upset about what he’s done and it looks like Amy may get rid of him for good.”

Fans can witness the fallout for themselves when Hollyoaks screens the scenes on Thursday 26 January on E4 and Friday 27 January on C4.