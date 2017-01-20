Basic Instinct ★★★

A blockbuster landmark of what used to be called the “erotic thriller”, revivalist-noir Basic Instinct is as much a product of the early 1990s as Casablanca is of the early 40s. Whether or not Dutch director Paul Verhoeven and Hungarian screenwriter Joe Eszterhas say anything profound about the era is debatable. Furore around negative gay stereotyping (Sharon Stone’s bisexual novelist is the suspected killer) and the much-analysed scene during a police interrogation, in which she reveals herself to have got dressed in a hurry, has faded, but it remains a glossily sleazy entertainment and even a camp classic. At least Stone was never required here to play the damsel-in-distress, and the sex scenes involving Michael Douglas’s led-by-the-nose San Francisco detective are more embarrassing for him. Beware of the nasty bits, as well as the naughty bits. And steer well clear of the 2006 sequel.

