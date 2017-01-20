Emmerdale series producer Iain MacLeod has given some fresh details about Aaron and Robert's upcoming nuptials.

In a question and answer session on Instagram, the soap boss was asked to describe the #Robron wedding in four words, to which he replied: "It's romantic, funny, heartbreaking and intimate."

@anna_johnsy93 #Robron wedding in 4 words! #AskIain #Emmerdale A video posted by Emmerdale (@emmerdale) on Jan 20, 2017 at 10:21am PST

It's the first teaser since actor Ryan Hawley - who plays Robert Sugden on the ITV soap - appeared on Instagram in a suit with the revelation that he was currently filming wedding scenes. The star didn't confirm, though, whether it was Robert who was getting hitched.

Earlier this month, Danny Miller told RadioTimes.com that Aaron and Robert's happily ever after will be thrown into jeopardy: It’s a question of whether they’re going to get down the aisle. You’ll be wondering whether the wedding will happen at all.”

Well, it wouldn't be a soap without some unforeseen surprises on the big day, would it?

