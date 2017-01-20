EastEnders fans should prepare themselves for heartbreak in tonight's double bill as the Square says goodbye to Ronnie and Roxy.

Jack - who has been struggling to communicate with his kids - will be seen telling Ricky and Amy that they should hold his hand at the church should they feel scared in any way.

And, yes, Amy does mention Roxy - so it looks like the the previously overlooked Mitchell sister will be recognised at the service!

You can watch the scene from Friday's episodes below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on EastEnders.

