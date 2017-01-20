Jack Branning has decided that stepson Matthew is to remain living with him. Tonight's second episode of EastEnders saw Jack opt not to give in to Glenda's demands that the lad come and live with her, but there was a twist to the storyline.

Despite there not being much in the way of common ground between the two of them, Jack invited Glenda to move in at 27 Albert Square, having now decided to not go through with his planned move to Essex. Could this be the last time that Ongar gets mentioned?

Earlier in the episode, Jack was seen beating up Glenda's son Danny after he tried to extort £20,000, promising that he'd get her to change her mind about Matthew. But, in the end, Jack was able to come to an agreement with Glenda, despite Danny's cynical interference.

So will Jack and Glenda be able to put past troubles behind them? Or will their agreement end in acrimony? Find out when EastEnders returns on Monday at 8pm.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

