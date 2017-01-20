The Great British Bake Off may have departed the BBC for Channel 4, but its professional spin-off show Creme de la Creme is staying put.

Bake Off: Creme de La Creme will remain on BBC2, show bosses confirm, although its previous presenter Tom Kerridge will be replaced by former Have I Got News For You host Angus Deayton.

The series will still feature teams of professional pastry chefs going head to head in an effort to impress exacting judges Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden across nine episodes.

Love Productions executive producer Kieran Smith says the new host will bring a "fresh dynamic to the show", which came in for some criticism last series for being 'too mean' compared to regular Bake Off.

"We're delighted Angus has taken up the baton to host the new series of Creme De la Creme, his distinct humour and presenting style brings a fresh dynamic to the show," Smith said.

BBC2's Channel Editor Patrick Holland said he was pleased the series would be staying on the BBC: "Bake Off: Creme de la Creme proved a great hit with audiences last year and we are pleased that it is returning to BBC2 with Angus Deayton at the helm. With its wit, charm and celebration of specialism, it's a show I am delighted to have on BBC2."

As well as Deayton replacing Kerridge, judge Claire Clark from the first series will not be returning. Instead, chef pattisier Benoit Blin, who works at Raymond Blanc's Belmond Le Manoir Aux Quat' Saisons, and The Langham's executive pastry chef Cherish Finden will judge the ten teams of pastry chefs.

The format will also be slightly different in series two, with two groups of five teams each competing across three heats, followed by two semi-finals and the final. The tweaks, producers explain, will allow the audience "more time to get to know the chefs taking part".

The future of the Bake Off spin-off shows had been in doubt following the main show's move to Channel 4, but Creme de La Creme will still carry the 'Bake Off' title.

Meanwhile, former Bake Off winnner Nadiya Hussain recently said she feared for the future of Junior Bake, saying she would be "so sad" to see the show which she judged not revived.

Channel 4 will air a Bake Off Stand Up to Cancer special later this year, although it is still unclear whether there will be a full series of the show airing in 2017. However, Bake Off producers have already begun the application process for the next series.