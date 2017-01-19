If Fuller House, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life and Girl Meets World weren’t enough nostalgic comedy reboots for you, then we have some good news – classic sitcom Will & Grace is returning to TV.

US network NBC have announced that the show’s original cast – Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally – will be back alongside show creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan and director James Burrows, for a short series of ten episodes to be released in the 2017-2018 season. And there’s even a trailer…

The comedy about a neurotic interior designer and her gay best friend (Messing and McCormack as the titular Grace and Will) originally aired from 1998 to 2006 and was a critical smash, earning Emmy awards for each lead cast member during its run among other plaudits.

Rumours about its return had circulated for a while over the last few months, with the characters reuniting for a US election-themed scene last September (below) that many fans took as a hint that a full series was in the pipeline – and now it seems they were right.

Speaking in a statement (via New York Times), Robert Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment said: “This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary — all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs.”

So it’s all good news, then – unless of course you’re a fan of fellow early noughties NBC sitcom The Office, many of whom were brutally trolled by star Steve Carell into thinking it might be THAT show getting a revival instead.

Breaking News: "The Office" returning to NBC. — Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) January 18, 2017

Wait, sorry. I meant "Will and Grace" (Typo) — Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) January 18, 2017

Oh well – based on recent TV trends, it’s probably only a matter of time before we get a return for THAT series too.

Will & Grace will return later this year