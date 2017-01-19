Tonight's show is hosted by Angela Scanlon and Matt Baker live from New Broadcasting House in London.

On tonight’s show, Portrait Artist of the Year hosts Joan Bakewell and Frank Skinner drop by the sofa to chat about this year's competition, while presenter Tommy Sandhu is also in the studio to share some unusual facts about presidential inaugurations past and present the day before Donald Trump is sworn into office.

The One Show is on BBC One at 7pm

