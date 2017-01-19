Celebrity Big Brother 2017 housemates: Calum Best

Age: 35

Twitter: @CalumBest Instagram: @mrcalumbest

Famous, why?

For being the son of football George Best and a reality show veteran

Bio:

As a child of Manchester United and Northern Ireland footballer George, Calum has been in the spotlight ever since he was a young whippersnapper, working as a model in his teens and early twenties before turning his attention to reality telly.

On his TV CV are such cultural gems as Celebrity Love Island, Calum, Fran and Dangerous Danan, Totally Calum Best, Fool Around With... Calum Best (see below), Paris Hilton's British Best Friend, Come Dine With Me and much, much more. Suffice to say, he's no stranger to the camera – or the London social scene, having once been known as a Chinawhites regular and enjoying dalliances with Lindsay Lohan and Georgia Salpa.

But Calum's talents don't end there – despite being follicularly challenged on top (he's had several hair transplants), the 33-year-old was a strong contender for beard of 2014, sporting a hirsute look he nicknamed Gandalf to play the lead role in short film Countryman.

Aside from his various TV appearances, Calum – whose father George died in 2005 following a long battle with alcoholism – is a patron of The National Association for Children of Alcoholics and has spoken of overcoming his own fight against booze.

This year he's stayed true to his reality roots, appearing on US series Famously Single which saw a bunch of – yup – single celebs move in together to try and solve their romantic problems.

Calum's first stint on Celebrity Big Brother came in January 2015 when he finished in third place behind Katie Price and Katie Hopkins. Now he's back for more – and he's got familiar company. Mum Angie Best is among the contestants set to enter the house, as is former fling Bianca Gascoigne who coupled with Calum during his Love Island days. This could get awkward...

Most memorable CBB moment:

Falling out with Perez Hilton. Many, many times times.

Then... snogging ladies on Channel 4

Now... causing tension on Famously Single

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: meet the housemates