Get Him to the Greek ★★★★

9.00-11.10pm ITV2

Russell Brand’s acting range is generally limited to variations on Russell Brand, and this lively, music-driven story sees him revive his louche English rock star Aldous Snow from the bawdy, Judd Apatow-produced Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Directed again by Nicholas Stoller, the sequel-of-sorts confidently opens with a hilarious mock MTV-ready video for a woefully ill-judged protest anthem, African Child. Its commercial failure causes Brand to relapse, destroys his relationship with singer Rose Byrne and sends him into exile in London. It’s up to naive record company scout Jonah Hill to deliver him back to LA for a recuperative – and on every level massively unconvincing – comeback gig at LA’s Greek Theatre. Before that can happen, a location-faithful road movie must unfold, via Vegas and New York, delivering the industry-standard quota of celeb cameos (Pharrell Williams, Pink, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich) and odd-couple bonding life-lessons. Sean “P Diddy” Combs has sly fun as the preening record company boss.

For more of today’s free-to-air films, see our TV listings

Order your copy of the Radio Times Guide to Films 2017





