From Derek Del Boy Trotter to DI Frost, Granville to Danger Mouse, Count Duckula and Pop Larkin, David Jason has played many a beloved character in his day but now the man himself is set to be the focus as a new series celebrates his career.

Jason, who you’ll most recently have seen in Still Open All Hours, will be the subject of a new three-part documentary charting his life on screen.

BREAKING: We're very excited to announce David Jason: My Life On Screen. A new three-part series coming to Gold later this year. pic.twitter.com/nXZztlLt5n — Gold (@GoldTVChannel) January 19, 2017

The series will air in 2017, and Jason is hopeful it will give the audience an “accurate range” of his work. They’ll not be short of material anyway, with trips down memory lane to A Touch of Frost, Danger Mouse and the Darling Buds of May surely set to be on the cards.

And then, of course, there’s Only Fools and Horses. That’d fill a whole episode, right? Well, most likely. Perhaps that’s why the show is getting a documentary series of its own too.

One for the #OFAH fans... Later this year we'll also have a new five-part series on Gold called The Story of Only Fools & Horses. pic.twitter.com/iVx6IvM7Ew — Gold (@GoldTVChannel) January 19, 2017

Gold will also air a new five-part series called The Story of Only Fools and Horses, which Jason will take part in.