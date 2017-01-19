If you thought Girlfriend's Day was a film following in the schmaltzy tradition of Valentine's Day, New Year's Eve and Mother's Day, you'd be wrong. Very, very wrong.

Netflix's new flick, starring Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk, is saccharine only in appearance. The plot sees a politician establish a new holiday – Girlfriend's Day – announcing a contest for the most romantic greetings card, a challenge which prompts Ray (Odenkirk) to apply.

The one-time "Bill Shakespeare of romance cards" is divorced and in a rut – but nothing prepares him for the web of competition, crime and conspiracy that follows. Suffice to say, what first appears as a run-of-the-mill comedy swiftly turns into a noir riddle with a bewildered Ray forced to get to the bottom of an unexplained murder.

Writers, eh? Who knew they were so competitive?

Girlfriend's Day will be – aptly – released on Netflix on 14th February