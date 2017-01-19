The makers of hit drama American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson are set to make a new series based on the story of Monica Lewinsky and her affair with then-President Bill Clinton.

The producers of the show have reportedly optioned a book on the scandal for an upcoming instalment of the true crime anthology series.

US broadcasters FX have already confirmed two more seasons of American Crime Story. Season two will explore the disaster of Hurricane Katrina, while season three will focus on the 1997 assassination of designer Gianni Versace.

Now The Hollywood Reporter is claiming that executive producer Ryan Murphy will use author Jeffrey Toobin's book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, to dramatise the story of Monica Lewinsky, a former White House staffer who was secretly recorded by colleague Linda Tripp talking about her affair with President Clinton.

Clinton denied the affair, saying that he had not had "sexual relations" with "that woman", but later faced impeachment hearings.

Toobin was also the author of OJ Simpson book The Run of His Life: The People v OJ Simpson, which inspired the first season of American Crime Story.

The People v OJ Simpson was shown on BBC2 in the UK, and became a breakout hit on both sides of the Atlantic. The series won two Golden Globes and nine Emmy Awards.