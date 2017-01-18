Tonight's show is hosted by Michelle Ackerley and Matt Baker live from New Broadcasting House in London.

On tonight’s show Scarlett Moffatt explains how she’s moved from watching TV to presenting it in a matter of months. Comedian Katherine Ryan reveals how she wormed her way into the homes of the super-rich and famous. And the bad-ass star of the latest Sherlock series – Mrs Hudson – that’s actress Una Stubbs, takes a break from car chases to take her place on the sofa. All that plus a performance from the brilliant singer/songwriter Jack Savoretti.

The One Show is on BBC One at 7pm

