Emmerdale has revealed that it is killing a female character off in an upcoming episode. Thanks to unattributed piece of dialogue shared on the ITV soap's Twitter page, it appears that attempts to resuscitate a certain somebody have been unsuccessful. Here's the post for you to see:

All of which has left us wondering: who exactly could be breathing their last? As viewers know, Kerry has been dicing with danger health-wise in recent months - might she be meeting her maker? Nicola has been making threats against Rakesh - could he be turning into a killer? And is Debbie set to return, only to be killed off?

Tell us who you think is in line for the chop!

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.