League Two side Plymouth Argyle held Liverpool to a shock 0-0 draw in their FA Cup third-round tie at Anfield on 8th January and now welcome the Premier League giants to Home Park for the replay.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp fielded a young side in the first match, with an average age of less than 22, while Plymouth defended deep managing just 23% possession and with only one shot on target.

With the Pilgrims now at home, and the Reds keen to put this one to bed, will either of them change their tactics this time around? Here's where to watch to find out...

Plymouth Argyle v Liverpool FA Cup third round replay

Wednesday 18th January

BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD coverage from 7pm

Kick-off 7:45pm