Who Do You Think You Are? began airing its 13th series late last year with episodes digging into the backstories of a whole range of celebrities. We examined the family trees of Amanda Holden, Cheryl, Ricky Tomlinson and – in an instalment hailed by many as one of the best ever – the ancestry of Danny Dyer.

The EastEnders star discovered he was related to royalty and viewers heaped praise on the episode, with one fan even editing the best bits down to a hilarious 90-second highlight reel.

But since Christmas, Who Do You Think You Are? has been on a break (not the Ross and Rachel kind, luckily). The good news? Patient viewers need not wait much longer.

The series will return next week in style, with Sir Ian McKellen at the helm, delving into his family history which includes a great-great grandfather who is responsible for inventing the weekend. Plus, look out for a rather sweet moment when McKellen acts out a scene from a melodramatic play his ancestor appeared in on the Bolton stage in the 1870s.

When is Sir Ian McKellen's episode of Who Do You Think You Are? on TV?

Tune in to BBC1 at 8pm on Wednesday 25th January

How many more episodes are left in this series?

After McKellen's instalment, a further four episodes will air.

Who else will be appearing?

The remaining four celebrities are: Sophie Raworth, Warwick Davis, Greg Davies, and Sunetra Sarker.