There was some doubt whether Channel 4 would bring back winter sports talent show The Jump for a fourth series after ratings fears and complaints that the show was too dangerous dogged the series.

However, fans of watching b-list celebrities fall flat on their face in the snow will be pleased to know that the Davina McCall-fronted reality talent-fest will be back in early 2017 - and what's more, we already know who some of the "brave" contestants will be...

Spencer Matthews

The Made in Chelsea star is no stranger to talent shows having spent some years on MIC, a few days in the jungle and even been The Bachelor on Channel 5. He's not going to be the first Chelsea star to take on the slopes of The Jump, following in the footsteps of Louise Thompson and Mark-Francis Vandelli.