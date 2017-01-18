New BBC Chairman David Clementi has declared he would be "disappointed" if the broadcaster made a copycat version of The Great British Bake Off.

While the Bake Off tent moves over to Channel 4 with only Paul Hollywood and a few ovens in tow, judge Mary Berry and hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins have declared their allegiance to the BBC.

This leaves the door open for a reunion on another TV show, especially after Berry hinted the trio would "do something" together.

But the BBC Chairman has given fans a reality check, telling MPs that any new BBC cookery show "would need to be a different format."

He continued: "To put an absolutely similar programme on would be very disappointing."

While Clementi declared himself a fan of the Bake Off, he told the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee that the BBC had been right to refuse Love Productions' demands for more money.

The production company's deal with Channel 4 was reportedly worth £75 million.

After seven series, the new BBC boss also revealed his "personal" opinion was that the Bake Off had gone stale, anyway.

“My personal opinion is they need to find a different format," he said, according to The Sun. "My very personal view is that it peaked with Nadiya Hussain. That’s a very personal view, not the BBC’s and good luck to Channel 4.”