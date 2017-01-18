Karen Gillan has a busy few years ahead of her.

Not only is the former Doctor Who companion starring in superhero sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, jungle blockbuster Jumanji and Tom Hanks thriller The Circle, all while writing and directing her first feature film – oh no.

Now it emerges that she’s ALSO set to appear in the next two Avengers films, bringing her Guardians of the Galaxy villain-turned-hero Nebula to the wider Marvel universe along with the rest of the crew and adding a new layer of red ink to her work diary. If only she knew someone with a time machine who could help her meet all the commitments…

Oh, yeah.

Speaking to BBC Scotland about her feature directiorial debut Tupperware Party, Gillan revealed: “So look out for those [her 2017 movies – Guardians, Jumanji and The Circle]. And then I’ll be making a little appearance in the next Avengers movies.”

As noted by others, the use of the plural seems to suggest that Gillan will be joining the action in BOTH upcoming Avengers movies (originally named Infinity War part 1 and 2 until Marvel decided to give part 2 its own currently unannounced title), the first of which is due for release in 2018 – and may actually be filming in Gillan’s native Scotland, much to her cautious delight.

“I have a feeling it’s going to be sod’s law and all my stuff will be over in Atlanta where the rest of the shoot is happening,” she said. “But we’ll see – finger’s crossed.”

Don’t rule out the long plane journey, Karen – it might be your only chance to get a bit of rest over the coming months and years. We're tired just writing about it all.