The Flight of the Phoenix ★★★★

11.00am-1.50pm More4

James Stewart is the pilot of an aircraft brought down by a sandstorm in the Libyan desert. The plane is miles off course, the radio is defunct, the survivors have little food and water and slim hopes of being rescued. Three of them set off to walk to safety but only one returns, defeated. Meanwhile a German engineer (Hardy Kruger) has devised a plan to rebuild the wrecked aircraft and that’s what they decide to do. Not an easy task because the group is divided by conflicts and arguments. An absorbing tale with a remarkable supporting cast that includes Richard Attenborough, Peter Finch and Ernest Borgnine.

For more of today’s free-to-air films, see our TV listings

Order your copy of the Radio Times Guide to Films 2017





