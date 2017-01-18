James Jordan has claimed there is "another side" to Jedward as he became the latest celeb to be evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional lost out after going up against nominees Jedward and James Cosmo.

In Tuesday night's show, the trio faced the public's vote after being nominated face-to-face by their fellow housemates. While the Irish twins were hit by the most nominations, they were saved by Celebrity Big Brother viewers who booted out Jordan instead.

EVICTION ALERT! @The_JamesJordan has just been evicted from #CBB. Watch his final moments in the House pic.twitter.com/YGyGVWZ00z — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) January 17, 2017

Speaking to Emma Willis after exiting the house with a wave and a thumbs up, he complained that Jedward had a dark side.

"They had it in for me because I stood up to them quite a lot," he explained. "I saw another side of them earlier on, so they had it in for me. Which is fine, I don’t mind if people don’t like me."

The dancer, who first appeared on CBB in 2014, continued: "I still cannot believe they are 25 years old. My nephew is 14 and he's far more mature. That's the truth, honestly they are so childish."

He added: "They’re not as sweet and innocent as you think they are."

But James J was happy to head home to wife Ola Jordan, telling Willis: "Of course I'm gutted, I said to everyone I'd like to stay, I'm having a laugh, but at the same time if I come out I get to see my wife."

Celebrity Big Brother airs at 9pm on Channel 5