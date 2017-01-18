Jack will clash with Phil over plans for the Mitchell sisters' funeral in Thursday's EastEnders - and you can get a sneak peek of their showdown right here.

The scene sees Phil refusing to read a eulogy at Ronnie and Roxy's send-off, all of which leads to Ben stepping up to volunteer to say some words.

As Jack chastises Phil for being the lesser man, how will he react in the face of the criticism?

You can watch the scene from Thursday's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on EastEnders.

