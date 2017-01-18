Pixar fans have speculated for years that all the studio's films may exist within the same cinematic universe – and now, in a surprise video released on the official Toy Story Facebook account, Disney has finally given the thumbs-up to this huge fan theory.

Zooming through everything from Finding Dory to Inside Out to The Good Dinosaur to Monsters Inc to Brave, the clip links together all those little "Easter eggs" and nods to other films.

There's Buzz Lightyear, running through a toy shop, which also happens to stock a Bug's Life ant toys. The Good Dinosaur becomes a plastic toy in Monsters Inc, while Monsters Inc's Sulley turns into a carving in brave. A motorbike from Ratatouille is on the rubbish tip in Wall-E, while Gusteau's restaurant from Ratatouille makes an appearance in Cars.

In another nod to a sister film, one character in Finding Nemo is shown reading a Mr Incredible comic, and then there's the ubiquitous Pizza Planet truck which just pops up everywhere.

It's not just a coincidence – it's a Pixar universe!