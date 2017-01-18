I’ve always loved Winnie the Pooh. One of my earliest memories is from when I was about two or three years old, sitting a foot from the TV watching The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, surrounded by my kittens (appropriately named Pooh Bear and Tigger).

As I’ve grown older, that love hasn’t waned. If anything, my adoration of the bear of very little brain has grown over the years. It’s only when you grow up that you can fully appreciate the lessons from the Hundred Acre Wood.

So in celebration of Winnie the Pooh day, let’s look back at some of the best lessons and Winnie the Pooh-isms from our silly old bear...