Who is Nicola McLean? Celebrity Big Brother 2017 Everything you need to know about the former Page 3 model set to be returning to the Celebrity Big Brother house ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Radio Times staff Celebrity Big Brother 2017 housemates: Nicola McLean Age: 28 Famous for: Glamour model Twitter: @NicolaMcLean Instagram: @nicolamclean30 Bio: Non-League Wag Nicola is married to former Kettering Town footballer Tom Williams, has two sons, and came fourth in The Sun’s Best Page 3 Girl of All Time poll - yet she’s best known for appearing on Celebrity Big Brother in 2012 and on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2008. Yep, she's done the reality rounds, having also made Channel 5 appearances on shows like Help! I've Got a High Maintenance Wife and Generation Sex. Here's Nicola getting up close and personal with Frankie Cocozza in the hot tub in 2012. And here she is making her I'm a Celeb jungle entrance... continue reading