It's time for the ultimate test of dedication to your favourite franchise as one of your favourite fandom showdowns returns for it's biggest and best tournament yet - The League of Fandoms 2017.

How does it work?

Each month from January to December 2017, the biggest fandoms on the internet will complete a series of tasks to win points for their teams.

From Twitter and Facebook missions to good old-fashioned 90 minute head-to-head League of Fandoms matches (plus a few surprises along the way), there'll be plenty of opportunities to show your support for your fandom and get points on the board for your team.

Plus, there'll be bonus points to be scooped up along the way for the fans who show they know how to play with the League of Fandoms spirit! We'll be keeping an eye out for the best gifs, strong team spirit and of course a bit of friendly banter between the fandoms.

At the end of the year (in December) we'll tot up the points and crown the first ever Radio Times Fandom of the Year.

How do I play?

Well, the first thing you'll need to do is make sure your film or TV fandom is in the running by voting for your team in the preliminary round - and you can do that right here. You've only got until 4pm GMT on Friday January 20th to get your fandom in though (only the top 12 teams with the most votes will be competing), so you'd best get clicking!

When will the first fixtures be released?

Full details of January's fixtures will be released shortly after voting closes on January 20th, with the first task taking place the following week.

Where can I keep track of how my team is doing?

The League of Fandoms 2017 table will be updated after each series of matches here - and on dedicated fandom hubs where the teams can gather to keep up with all the latest tasks, find out how they did in each round, and see who they'll be facing in their next head-to-head match.