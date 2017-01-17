If you don't want to witness Donald Trump being sworn in as US president on Friday 20th January, you had better find a rock to hide behind for the afternoon. But if you do want to take a peek at a turning point in American history, you will have plenty of options as the whole event will be broadcast live for UK audiences across TV, radio and online.

After all the build-up to the ceremony and the interviews with the crowds and the talking-head experts, you will be able to see former Apprentice host Trump sworn in as 45th president of the United States of America, alongside vice-president Mike Pence. That will be the moment they officially take up the reins of power.

Guests will soon take their seats at Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington DC

There will also be a distinctly Z-List range of performances, considering even the Bruce Springsteen tribute band have now pulled out.

As for the guests? All the former presidents and their spouses are currently down to attend, so you will see Jimmy Carter, George W Bush, Bill Clinton and – as his wife – Hillary Clinton.

How to watch the inauguration on the BBC

From 4pm to 6pm, BBC1 will be airing live coverage from Washington DC's Capitol Hill, anchored by Katty Kay, with more coverage on the BBC News channel from 3pm to 7pm. Kay was previously the Washington DC correspondent and now serves as a news presenter on BBC World News America.

The coverage will follow the swearing in ceremony, the inaugural address, and the presidential parade to the White House.

Newsnight, BBC Breakfast and Panorama will also have special programming to mark the inauguration, while a new programme from Monday 23rd January will follow the President's first 100 days in office.

How to watch the inauguration on ITV

ITV's coverage will take place from 4pm to 6pm, with News at Ten presenter Tom Bradby reporting from Washington DC. Washington Correspondent Robert Moore will also be on hand to provide analysis as Trump takes the Oath of Office.

Martin Geissler and Juliet Bremner will be talking to the new President's supporters, and critics and expert guests will take a closer look at Trump's inaugural address.

How to listen to the inauguration on the radio

Preparations are under way for the inauguration of the 45th US president

BBC world service will provide live coverage of the inauguration from Washington DC from 4pm to 7pm.

Jim Naughtie will host PM on BBC Radio 4 from 4.30 to 6pm, while Anna Foster will head up coverage on BBC 5 Live's Drive programme from 4pm to 7pm.

How to follow the inauguration online

The BBC News website will begin updating from 11am, with analysis from BBC reporters in Washington and around the world in the build-up to the ceremony. The site will also host a live stream during the new President's speech.

You'll also be able to watch video features and background explainers and get a look at who's attending and performing. Anthony Zurcher will provide analysis of the new President's speech alongside an annotated video.

This being 2017, the BBC will also be live tweeting, hosting Facebook lives and posting on Instagram and SnapChat.