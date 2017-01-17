Evanna Lynch, known by Harry Potter fans as the films' kindly Ravenclaw Luna Lovegood, has decided to “take a break” from conventions, saying she feels artistically "stuck" at the point in her life when she was playing the character and that it’s time to move on.

In a post on Instagram, the actor writes “I feel like I'm stuck in my 18 year old self artistically when I actually have a lot more to say”, adding "sometimes life gives you an easy route that dulls your appetite for chasing your dreams... [I've] been living off a world I inhabited a decade ago”. Lynch says that she’s “different now” and wants to “create something else”.

Luna Lovegood has been described by JK Rowling as an “anti-Hermione” and became a prominent character in the Deathly Hallows films.

Lynch says she will do the two conventions she has committed to this year before stopping. The Irish actor appeared in four Potter films between 2007 and 2011 and has had parts in several TV series and films since, including the titular role in My Name is Emily alongside Michael Smiley.

See the full instagram post below.