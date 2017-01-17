Harry Potter actor Evanna Lynch quits conventions as she feels “stuck” as Luna Lovegood "Sometimes life gives you an easy route that dulls your appetite for chasing your dreams..." ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Ellie Harrison Tuesday 17 January 2017 at 12:39PM Evanna Lynch, known by Harry Potter fans as the films' kindly Ravenclaw Luna Lovegood, has decided to “take a break” from conventions, saying she feels artistically "stuck" at the point in her life when she was playing the character and that it’s time to move on. In a post on Instagram, the actor writes “I feel like I'm stuck in my 18 year old self artistically when I actually have a lot more to say”, adding "sometimes life gives you an easy route that dulls your appetite for chasing your dreams... [I've] been living off a world I inhabited a decade ago”. Lynch says that she’s “different now” and wants to “create something else”. Luna Lovegood has been described by JK Rowling as an “anti-Hermione” and became a prominent character in the Deathly Hallows films. Lynch says she will do the two conventions she has committed to this year before stopping. The Irish actor appeared in four Potter films between 2007 and 2011 and has had parts in several TV series and films since, including the titular role in My Name is Emily alongside Michael Smiley. See the full instagram post below. My 💘 @officialandel who is an actual fountain of joy, fun and wisdom and snarky comebacks. Thank you for keeping me spangly and reminding me why I'm here and inspiring some new intentions... I'm going to take a break from conventions after the other two I've committed to this year because I need to push myself as an artist more. Sometimes life gives you an easy route that dulls your appetite for chasing your dreams and you become inhibited by fear of what lays beyond comfort and safety. That for me has been living off the world I inhabited a decade ago. It's a blessing to have a safety net and while it's possible to maintain safety and chaos together I believe I need insecurity to light a fire under my scared little artist's ass. I'm different now and need to honour that and challenge myself to create something else, something from the person I am today. I feel like I'm stuck in my 18 year old self artistically when I actually have a lot more to say. I'm writing it down for myself to acknowledge and to remind myself to not be held back by fear of discovering my inabilities and inadequacies as an actor and human. What is there to lose anymore by being relentlessly optimistic about the future? I have run out of excuses and want to follow my heart wholeheartedly rather than my fear... 🙏🏻 A photo posted by Evanna Lynch (@msevylynch) on Jan 16, 2017 at 11:07am PST continue reading